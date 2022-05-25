Zimbabwean man arrested after shooting two dead in South Africa

The National security Task Force (NTF) has arrested a 28-year-old Zimbabwean man who was on the run after killing two people in Limpopo Province.

Tawanda Simango, whose given address was Masisi Village in Limpopo, is accused of shooting and killing two people in Niani area under Vhembe district over the weekend.

Soon after committing the offence, he fled to Zimbabwe with a mob chasing him until he crossed via the Tshikwalakwala area.

Simango was dragged before Beitbridge Resident Magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba on Tuesday.

He has been charged for violating the Immigration, Firearms and Criminal Law Reform and Codification Acts, respectively.

He was remanded in custody to June 5 pending further investigations.

Prosecuting, Mr Pithey Magumula on May 23 at around 9AM, Simango illegally crossed into Zimbabwe via the Limpopo River.

He was intercepted by the security agents who noticed that he was being chased by a mob.

Simango was apprehended and searched resulting in the discovery of one round of live ammunition, an okapi knife, a pair of binoculars and two backpacks (satchels) loaded with various goods.

The court further heard that during interrogations, Simango indicated he was running away from a mob for murder. The tools of trade were confiscated. @tupeyo

