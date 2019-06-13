Zimbabwean linked to illegal mining murdered in SA

Zimbabwean national Frank Joe Moyo, who was allegedly linked to illegal mining, was murdered on Tuesday evening in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said Moyo was shot dead at about 7.30pm in Letsitele, outside Tzaneen.

“It is alleged that a 41-year-old man [Moyo], was coming from the Carnival City in Gauteng and arrived at a house in Zanghoma village to pay his ‘illegal mining employee’,” Ngoepe said.

“Moyo was outside the house talking to some of the employees when an unknown assailant entered the yard, shot him and fled on foot with his cellphone and an undisclosed amount of money.”

Moyo was certified dead at the scene.