Zimbabwean lawyer Tawanda Mutasah appointed Oxfam America Vice President

HARVARD-trained Zimbabwean lawyer and human rights advocate Tawanda Mutasah has been appointed Oxfam America new vice-president for global partnerships and impact with effective from next month.

Mutasah is an international lawyer and a recipient of the International Bar Association’s International Rule of Law Award.

Mutasah worked for Amnesty International, Open Society for Southern Africa and Oxfam, among other organisations.

Tawanda trained at Harvard Law School, New York University Law School, and the University of Zimbabwe.

He holds a Master of Management degree from the University of the Witwatersrand.

He received the International Bar Association’s “International Rule of Law Award” in 2004.