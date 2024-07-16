Zimbabwean Inmate’s Viral Video Sparks Controversy in South African Prison

Spread the love

A Zimbabwean detainee, Bornface Banks, has sparked outrage after a video of him boasting about the favorable conditions in a South African prison went viral. Banks, held on kidnapping charges at Goodwood Correctional Centre, appeared in the video expressing satisfaction with his life behind bars.

The online publication News 24 reported that Banks provoked authorities with his remarks about the amenities he receives for free while in detention. In the video, Banks, dressed in yellow prison attire and surrounded by fellow inmates, waved to the camera and addressed his critics, saying, “Hello haters, you thought we would suffer in prison? No, we are doing really well.”

Banks detailed his daily routine, highlighting the benefits of prison life: “This morning we had breakfast, then lunch in the afternoon. We’re about to have dinner. We’re not suffering at all.” He listed free toiletries, rent-free accommodation, and no electricity expenses as some of the perks he enjoys. The video also captured laughter among the inmates, emphasizing their well-being.

Singabakho Nxumalo, spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, confirmed Banks’ identity and condemned the video. “He is a Zimbabwean national held at Goodwood Correctional Centre on kidnapping charges. Following a search, a cellphone was confiscated. The Department condemns this behavior and will take strong disciplinary action,” Nxumalo stated.

Nxumalo reiterated that mobile phones are contraband in correctional facilities, and their unauthorized use is a punishable offense. He stressed that despite Banks’ claims, prison life is not easy.

This incident has raised concerns about the management of contraband and the portrayal of prison conditions in South Africa.

Source: News24

