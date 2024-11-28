Zimbabwean Carer and Accomplice Jailed for Preying on Vulnerable Pensioners in Ireland

Spread the love

A former carer has been sentenced to eight years in prison for preying on six elderly pensioners she previously nursed in Athlone, stealing approximately $36,000 and committing a series of violent burglaries.

Precious Moyo (38), originally from Zimbabwe and residing at the Athlone Accommodation Centre in Lissywollen, Co Westmeath, was sentenced at Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Her accomplice, 20-year-old engineering student Yamen Alhamada, originally from Syria and living in Boyle, Co Roscommon, received a six-year prison term.

Both pleaded guilty to burglary and aggravated burglary charges, which Judge Keenan Johnson described as “heartbreaking and callous.”

He condemned the crimes as a breach of trust that left the elderly victims, aged between 73 and 89, isolated, terrified and traumatised.

Moyo, a mother of three, worked for a home help agency for a year before being dismissed following complaints. She used her knowledge of her former clients’ vulnerabilities to target their homes, often exploiting their serious health conditions. Judge Johnson identified her as the main offender, stating she had “abused her position in the most appalling way.”

One victim described the pair as “evil,” calling for long prison sentences. The judge emphasised the need to send a clear message, noting the permanent impact on the victims, many of whom no longer live independently or remain in constant fear.

Alhamada claimed to Gardaí that he participated in the crimes under Moyo’s influence, alleging she practised “black magic” and promised him protection. Despite this claim, Judge Johnson highlighted that the crimes damaged the reputation of genuine refugees, most of whom, he said, are law-abiding and contribute positively to Irish society. He urged the public not to generalise this case as representative of refugees.

The defence noted the pair’s lack of prior convictions and their early guilty pleas, which spared the victims the trauma of a lengthy trial involving nearly 100 witnesses. Mitigation pleas revealed Moyo fled a violent marriage in Zimbabwe, leading to depression and drug addiction. She admitted her actions were driven by her distorted circumstances without regard for the victims.

Alhamada, who fled the Syrian war with his family, had excelled in school and sports before succumbing to cannabis and alcohol addiction, amassing a $12,500 drug debt.

In addition to the sentences, Judge Johnson directed that $37,000 from unrelated fines in a recent health and safety case be allocated to the victims as compensation.

