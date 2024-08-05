Zimbabwean arrested in Australia for smuggling drugs worth US$828 million

Spread the love

SYDNEY — A Zimbabwean man faces life in prison following an anonymous tip that led to the seizure of nearly 900 kilograms of methamphetamine, concealed in industrial machines imported from the United States. The drugs, with a staggering street value of US$828 million, were discovered in Sydney.

By Sydney Morning Herald

The discovery followed an anonymous tip-off received from the United States’ Homeland Security Investigations which tied large drug shipments to the Sydney based store.

The man, 31-year-old Zimbabwean international Michael Charumbira, appeared before the Downing Centre Local Court on August 1 after his arrest last Wednesday.

He will remain in custody until his next court date on October 2.

It is unclear whether the drugs were manufactured in the US, Mexico or elsewhere but police will allege the staggering amount of meth was intended to be distributed “across the eastern seaboard”.

Charumbira was charged with an alleged plot to import an estimated 896 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden inside packages contained within two separate computer numerical control (CNC) machines.

On July 22, Australian Border Force officers examined a shipping container in Port Botany and discovered a powdered substance, identified through presumptive testing and returning a positive result for the illicit drug.

Two men were arrested after allegedly examining and opening the shipping container and, with the assistance of a forklift, beginning to handle the contents.

ABF Acting Commander Asha Patwardhan said officers drilled through concrete and metal to reach the numerous individually wrapped packages after drug sniffing dogs signalled the positive result.

The maximum penalty for the offence is life in prison.

AFP Detective Superintendent Peter Fogarty estimated the almost 900kg amount of methamphetamine could have equated to about 8.9 million individual street deals.

“Methamphetamine is the second-most consumed illicit drug in Australia and its impact can be felt across the community, from our homes to our hospitals,” Det-Supt Fogarty said.

According to an Australian Institute of Health and Welfare Report, in 2021-22, an average of 27 people were admitted to hospital per day for methamphetamine-related issues.

“Criminal syndicates go to great lengths to conceal their activities, but that will never deter the AFP and its domestic and international partners. We will find those responsible and bring them before the courts,” Det-Supt Fogarty said.

Dept-Supt Fogarty said criminal syndicates would use a strategy known as “piggy backing” where they identify a legitimate business to ship illegal drugs to before diverting them away.

Police allege the drugs were intended to be distributed “across the eastern seaboard”.

Australian Federal Police Detective Superintendent Peter Fogarty said the bust was significant.

