Zimbabwe Seeks Interpol’s Help to Track Down Suspects in Daring Bulawayo Bank Heist

BULAWAYO – Zimbabwean police have enlisted the assistance of Interpol in their search for a group of six armed robbers involved in a bold bank heist in Bulawayo, which saw US$4 million (approximately R70 million) stolen last week.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed that investigations are in full swing following the robbery, which took place on Thursday afternoon. ZRP spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, issued a statement detailing the incident, which has been described as one of the largest bank heists in Zimbabwe’s history.

State-owned media in Zimbabwe reported that the suspects, believed to be Zimbabwean nationals, have since fled to South Africa. Authorities have identified the alleged robbers as Elijah Vumbunu, also known as Mupositori; David Sawadye; Israel Zulu; Kudakwashe Mudzingwa, alias Umbro; Takafa Vumbunu, also known as Naison Mahembe; Paul Chinake; and Brian Murape.

In response to the robbery, police have deployed specialized investigative teams to Bulawayo and nearby towns, aiming to track down leads and gather intelligence. The authorities believe that the gang may have been involved in other high-profile robberies across the country, including a notable cash-in-transit heist involving nearly 12 kilograms of gold valued at US$675,000. The gold was being transported from a mine to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Fidelity Printers and Refiners in October 2022.

Nyathi emphasized that the circumstances surrounding the Bulawayo heist raise suspicion, suggesting the possibility of an inside job or a leak of sensitive information. “Initial indications are that US$4,000,000 cash has been stolen. The manner in which this incident occurred shows an element of an inside job or leakage of information,” he said.

The ZRP’s request for Interpol’s assistance highlights the international scope of the investigation, as authorities suspect the robbers may be using cross-border networks to evade capture. This development comes as Zimbabwe continues to grapple with a wave of organized criminal activity, raising concerns about security and the potential involvement of insiders in high-stakes crimes.

As the investigation continues, the ZRP and Interpol are working closely to apprehend the suspects and bring them to justice. Meanwhile, security has been heightened around banks and cash transportation routes across the country to prevent similar incidents.