Zimbabwe Republic Police Launches Recruitment Drive

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced a nationwide recruitment exercise for General Duty Constables, offering successful candidates a two-year Diploma in Police Studies at Mkushi Police Academy, an affiliate of the University of Zimbabwe.

In a press statement issued by Commissioner P. Nyathi, Chief Staff Officer for Press and Public Relations, the ZRP outlined strict eligibility criteria for applicants:

Age: 18–22 years (must have turned 18 by 16 April 2025 and not exceed 22 by 30 August 2025)

18–22 years (must have turned 18 by 16 April 2025 and not exceed 22 by 30 August 2025) Education: Minimum 5 O-Level passes, including Mathematics, English, and a Science subject (achieved in no more than two exam sittings)

Minimum 5 O-Level passes, including Mathematics, English, and a Science subject (achieved in no more than two exam sittings) Physical Fitness: Males: Minimum height of 1.68m (barefoot) and weight ≥59kg; must complete a 5km run in 20 minutes Females: Minimum height of 1.62m (barefoot) with proportional weight; 5km run in 25 minutes



Application Process

Prospective candidates must submit handwritten application letters (450–500 words) with contact details, a life history, ID copies, and academic certificates in person at their nearest police station by 29 April 2025. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted for interviews.

Benefits Package

The ZRP highlighted attractive perks, including:

Free uniforms and medical/dental care

Housing and transport allowances

Professional development opportunities

Fraud Warning

Commissioner Nyathi cautioned the public against scams: “The ZRP does not charge fees or use third parties for recruitment. The sole contact is Superintendent A. Badza on 0712 806 329 or [0242] 701164/701932.”

The statement concluded with a reminder: “All information must be verified through official channels to avoid exploitation.”

