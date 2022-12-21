Zimbabwe police to get new helicopters from govt

Finance and Economic Develop minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has hinted that the Zimbabwean Police will receive vehicles including four helicopters to help tackle crime.

Ncube made the announcement last week to the parliament after a debate with the legislators stating that the government intends to improve conditions for the police starting with mobility.

In his announcement the finance minister said, “We have sourced US$60 million for purposes of purchasing cars, as well as motorcycles for the police, including four helicopters.”

Ncube went on to speak around some developmental plans yet to be applied. He said, “On the issue of institutional accommodation, that is a multi-programme.

“We have tried hard. Looking at the Tomlinson Depot facility; in fact, this year alone, we budgeted $230 million, and it should be complete.”

Lastly he spoke about the Buchwa Police Camp which needs a permanent police station and additional accommodation. Ncube says that $50 million has already been allocated to cater for that.