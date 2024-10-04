Zimbabwe Police Launch Probe into US$4 Million Heist in Bulawayo

Spread the love

Bulawayo – Zimbabwean authorities have confirmed that investigations are underway following a brazen armed robbery in Bulawayo, where US$4 million was stolen in broad daylight.

According to a statement seen by The Zimbabwe Mail, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the robbery occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, October 3, 2024. The incident took place at a financial institution located at the corner of 9th Avenue and Fife Street in Bulawayo.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are in full swing in connection with an alleged armed robbery case, which occurred late this afternoon,” said Nyathi. “A cash-in-transit security team was approached by six armed suspects during the robbery.”

Nyathi revealed that the circumstances surrounding the incident are suspicious. “Initial indications are that US$4 million cash has been stolen. The manner in which this incident occurred shows signs of an inside job or a leak of sensitive information,” he added.

As the investigation deepens, the police have reassured the public that justice will be served. “The law will certainly take its course without fear or favour,” Nyathi emphasized.

The police have urged anyone with information regarding the robbery to come forward. Meanwhile, The Chronicle, a state-owned newspaper, reported that surveillance cameras captured the number plate of the getaway vehicle used during the heist, though the registration has yet to be verified.

A video circulating on social media shows six masked men, armed and loading boxes into a white Ford Ranger before speeding off. The scene also featured a private security vehicle from Safeguard, suggesting the robbery was meticulously planned.

Authorities continue to appeal to the community for any tips that might assist in apprehending the suspects involved in this high-stakes robbery.