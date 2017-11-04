Zimbabwe police charge U.S. citizen with anti-government plot

HARARE (Reuters) – A U.S. citizen was charged on Friday with attempting to overthrow the Zimbabwean government, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in jail, after police earlier accused her of insulting 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe.

Martha O‘Donovan, who works for Magamba TV, which describes itself as Zimbabwe’s leading producer of political satire, was picked up in a dawn raid on her Harare home, her lawyer said.

O‘Donovan, who denies both charges, was expected in court on Saturday, lawyer Obey Shava said.