Zimbabwe Police Arrest Opposition Leader and 80 Youths Over Alleged Unauthorized Gathering

HARARE,— Zimbabwean police have detained opposition leader Jameson Timba and 80 youths for participating in what authorities claim was an unauthorized political gathering. Their lawyer, Agency Gumbo, confirmed the arrests on Monday.

Jameson Timba recently assumed the role of interim leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) after the former leader, Nelson Chamisa, stepped down in January, alleging the party had been co-opted by the ruling ZANU-PF party. The arrests occurred on Sunday.

“They are still in custody, and we are working on their release. They are likely to be charged with violations of public order laws,” Gumbo told Reuters.

CCC party spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi condemned the arrests as “regrettable” and indicative of “democratic regression.”

The police were not immediately available for comment.

In Zimbabwe, political parties are required to obtain clearance from the police before organizing public gatherings. This law has historically been employed to suppress the opposition and prohibit political rallies.

Source: Reuters

