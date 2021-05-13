Zimbabwe Home Affairs Minister reveals shocking details of gold smuggler

HARARE – Government will leave no stone unturned in unearthing what transpired at the Robert Mugabe International Airport after 23 pieces of gold were smuggled from Zimbabwe into South Africa.

Debate on the security of the country’s ports of entry has been reignited after a suspect, Tashinga Nyasha Masinire, was recently found in possession of 23 pieces of gold allegedly smuggled from Zimbabwe into South Africa.

Masinire was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday by South Africa’s anti-organised crime unit, the Hawks, and is facing charges of contravening the Customs Act 91 of 1964 and Precious Metals Act 37 of 2005.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Hon Kazembe Kazembe says government is working flat out to ensure the culprits are brought to book.

We are going to leave no stone unturned until we get to the bottom of it. We want to establish how that happened, how he managed to go through all the security points. We will be able to establish what transpired and investigations are ongoing. We have already established that when he walked in He didn’t have a bag, so we are going to find out how he ended up having a bag. To complete our investigations, we need information from Interpol, ZRP is already engaging Interpol for relevant information given that the culprit was arrested in South Africa. We not going to leave no stone unturned to unearth what actually transpired, he said.

The smuggled 23 gold pieces are worth 783 thousand United States Dollars.

The suspect has already appeared in a South African court and was granted bail.

The second republic has indicated its strong desire to fight corruption across all sectors of the economy.