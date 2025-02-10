Zimbabwe govt launches one-stop centre for title deed issuance

Spread the love

The Government has established a one-stop centre to expedite the issuance of title deeds for landholders, streamlining the process and enhancing land tenure security and productivity in Zimbabwe.

As part of this initiative, mortgage arrangements will be available for those unable to pay the full purchase price upfront. The programme is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

The one-stop centre aims to simplify and accelerate the processing of title deeds for holders of valid offer letters, A2 permits, 99-year leases, A1 settlements, and Agricultural Land Settlement Act (ALSA) leases.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture, surveyed farms paid for in cash will have title deeds processed within three days. For those opting for a 90-day payment plan, the deeds will be processed upon payment of a deposit.

To assist farmers unable to pay in full, the Government is partnering with financial institutions to provide mortgage arrangements. Further details of these facilities will be announced once finalised.

Farmers must begin the process by completing a data collection form with the help of a valuation and estate officer. Required documents include certified copies of ID and tenure documents, along with a US$10 processing fee.

The process involves a surveyor confirming the land’s status and uploading diagrams, followed by verification to ensure no disputes exist. A valuation officer will calculate the purchase price for approval.

Once payments are made, a conveyancer will register the information, and a deeds official will examine and issue the title deed, along with a clearance certificate for successful payments.

The issuance of title deeds represents a milestone in Zimbabwe’s land ownership reforms. It supports the bankability and transferability of land titles, reinforcing the Government’s Land Reform Programme launched in 2000.

This initiative aligns with Vision 2030 goals by ensuring farmers can use their land as collateral for loans, thereby boosting productivity and investment.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially launched this programme on December 20 at Pricabe Farm in Kwekwe, marking a significant step in improving land tenure security across the country.

Source – The Herald

