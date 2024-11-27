Zimbabwe Government Demands Retraction from NewsDay Over Alleged Defamatory Article

Spread the love

HARARE – The Office of the President and Cabinet has issued a stern demand for NewsDay to retract what it describes as a defamatory article targeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The office accuses the publication of publishing falsehoods and undermining the credibility of the Head of State.

In a press statement released on Monday, the government called on NewsDay’s editor to issue a retraction within seven days. Failure to comply, the statement warns, will result in legal action being taken against the publication in accordance with Zimbabwean law.

“The Office demands that the Editor of NewsDay retracts the defamatory story within seven publishing days, failure which the Office reserves the right to initiate and institute legal proceedings as appropriately provided for at law,” the statement reads.

This marks the second time in recent months that NewsDay has been accused by the government of publishing content deemed defamatory against the President. The government highlighted its concerns about what it describes as a pattern of misconduct by the publication.

“While the Office respects freedoms granted to the media by the Country’s Constitution, it is very clear that flagrantly publishing and circulating falsehoods is not protected by the laws of the country and makes any convicted offender liable,” the statement adds.

The contentious article, published under the headline “Mnangagwa Turns to Parallel Structures,” reportedly accused the President of violating constitutional limits and alleged his involvement in creating unofficial political structures within the ruling Zanu PF party. The government refutes these claims, labelling them as an attempt to sow division and discontent.

The Office of the President maintains that such allegations are baseless, reaffirming that the President has consistently declared his commitment to constitutional principles, including term limits.

This latest controversy underscores ongoing tensions between the government and some sections of the media, with accusations of bias and misinformation frequently exchanged.

NewsDay has yet to respond to the government’s demand or provide further clarification regarding its article. The development raises questions about the delicate balance between press freedom and accountability within Zimbabwe’s media landscape.

