Zimbabwe Cabinet Reports on National Drug and Substance Abuse Response

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere announced that the Cabinet has received and reviewed a comprehensive report on the National Drug and Substance Abuse Response, presented by Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe.

During a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Minister Muswere detailed the outcomes of a recent police operation targeting illegal alcohol sales. The operation resulted in significant arrests and the inspection of numerous liquor establishments.

“Joint operations involving the Liquor Licensing Board and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) led to the inspection of 724 liquor premises, with 124 outlet owners arrested for violating licence conditions,” Muswere stated.

In response to these findings, the Cabinet has approved a substantial increase in fines for violators. The penalty for flouting liquor licensing laws has been raised from Level 5, which is US$30, to Level 7, now set at US$400 or the equivalent in Zimbabwe Gold (ZIG). Additionally, offenders could face imprisonment for up to two years.

Minister Muswere also reported on the ongoing efforts to combat drug and substance abuse across Zimbabwe. A series of coordinated actions have led to significant law enforcement activities and the dismantling of drug trafficking bases.

“The fight against drug and substance abuse is active across all provinces,” Muswere said. “Monitoring, surveillance, and law enforcement activities have resulted in the arrest of 2,373 individuals and the identification, raiding, and destruction of 48 bases in six provinces: Harare (10), Manicaland (25), Mashonaland Central (6), Matabeleland North (3), Mashonaland West (2), and Midlands (2).”

The most commonly abused substances in Zimbabwe include alcohol, cannabis (locally known as mbanje or marijuana), crystal meth (mutoriro), heroin, and glue. The government’s efforts are focused on reducing the prevalence of these substances and curbing the associated criminal activities.

Minister Muswere emphasized the government’s dedication to addressing the challenges posed by drug and substance abuse, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and coordinated action.

“The government’s commitment to combating drug and substance abuse is unwavering,” Muswere stated. “We will continue to implement strict measures and enforce the law to protect our communities from this growing menace.”

The report presented to the Cabinet underscores Zimbabwe’s proactive approach to tackling drug and substance abuse and illegal alcohol sales. With increased penalties and ongoing operations, the government aims to create a safer and healthier environment for all citizens.

