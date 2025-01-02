Zim Govt Clarifies Retirement Age Extension

Spread the love

HARARE – The Zimbabwean government has announced a significant extension to the retirement age for civil servants and members of the uniformed forces, citing the need to adapt to rising life expectancy and retain skilled personnel.

Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi made the announcement in Harare, describing the changes as a necessary alignment with global trends to ensure efficiency in public service delivery. The reforms will see civil servants now retiring at 70 instead of 65, while uniformed personnel will also have the option to extend their service under new guidelines.

Ziyambi highlighted Zimbabwe’s increasing life expectancy, which now averages 80 years, as a key factor behind the decision. He argued that experienced professionals are essential for maintaining productivity and addressing demographic and economic shifts. “Why waste productivity and experience? We must harness these resources to ensure efficiency across all sectors,” he said.

The government addressed concerns about the potential impact on job opportunities for younger workers. Ziyambi assured that the labour market would adjust over time, with older employees eventually retiring, thus creating opportunities for new entrants. He emphasised that the transition was designed to balance generational workforce needs while safeguarding institutional knowledge and expertise.

Zimbabwe’s move mirrors global trends. Countries such as China and France have recently introduced similar measures to cope with demographic challenges and economic pressures. Ziyambi noted that these examples demonstrate the necessity of adapting labour policies to sustain pension systems and retain skilled professionals.

The minister also explained that technological advancements and reduced physical demands in many professions have made it feasible for individuals to work longer. Without the adjustments, he warned, the government could face challenges such as shrinking pension funds and increased financial pressure on the working population.

These changes are expected to bolster service delivery and ease strain on the pension system while addressing the broader needs of an evolving workforce. Further updates and detailed guidelines are anticipated as the reforms take effect.

Source: The Herald

