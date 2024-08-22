ZERA sues 13 dealers over fuel contamination

ZERA has taken decisive action against the operators of these sites, reporting them to law enforcement for selling substandard fuel. This move is part of the regulator’s broader efforts to protect consumers and maintain the integrity of Zimbabwe’s fuel supply chain.

Of the 13 non-compliant samples, four were contaminated with water, while nine were suspected of being adulterated, a serious violation that involves mixing foreign substances, such as kerosene into diesel or solvents into gasoline, to cut costs and increase profits at the expense of consumers.

“We are committed to protecting consumers from substandard fuel, and any site that compromises on quality will face the full force of the law,” ZERA emphasized in its half-year report, underscoring the importance of upholding fuel quality standards in the domestic market.

ZERA stressed that maintaining the integrity of Zimbabwe’s fuel supply is non-negotiable, and it vowed to continue enforcing strict compliance with established standards as a deterrent against any future violations.

In addition to monitoring fuel quality, ZERA has also been actively auditing petroleum and Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) facilities as part of its licensing process. During the first quarter of 2024, the regulator audited 113 fuel retail sites and 126 LPG facilities for compliance with technical standards. The audits revealed that 23 retail sites and 37 LPG facilities failed their initial pre-licensing inspections.

ZERA issued compliance orders to these non-compliant sites, making it clear that licenses would only be granted once all outstanding issues were resolved to the authority’s satisfaction.

ZERA also focused on improving service standards at fuel retail sites, conducting service standards grading for 52 locations with mixed results. Only one site achieved a 5-star rating, 34 sites were rated at 3 stars, and 17 sites received a 1-star rating.

“We are committed to promoting high standards of customer service to motorists, and these audits are crucial in driving that improvement,” ZERA stated.

The half-year report also highlighted a decline in petroleum prices, primarily due to increased crude oil production by the United States and non-OPEC countries, which has led to an excess supply in the global market.

Addressing other challenges in the petroleum and gas sectors, ZERA noted the ongoing issue of illegal LPG retailing. The authority has intensified its crackdown on unauthorized vendors, confiscating over 300 unbranded cylinders used for decanting LPG.

“We have stepped up enforcement efforts to curtail illegal LPG vending. Our approach includes destroying unbranded cylinders seized from these operators,” ZERA announced.

ZERA is also working with the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing to address the proliferation of fuel retail sites in urban areas. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is being developed to streamline the licensing process and regulate the construction of new sites, aiming to address public concerns about the density and spacing of fuel stations.

ZERA’s proactive measures reflect its commitment to ensuring compliance and enhancing standards within Zimbabwe’s energy sector, safeguarding consumers and ensuring they receive high-quality fuel and services.

Source: Herald