ZBC ex-boss trial kicks off

The trial of three former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Cooperation executives including former Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Mavhura kicked off in Harare this Monday.

Mavhura and former ZBC Head Finance, Administration and Human Resources, Benania Shumba as well as Stephen Kundishora who was the Human Resources Manager, appeared in court this Monday charged with criminal abuse of office.

ZBC Corporate Secretary, Mrs Patricia Muchengwa testified in court that the three allocated a Mazda BT50 vehicle to Shumba without following due procedure.

Mrs Muchengwa told the court that although Shumba was entitled to purchase the vehicle at book value calculated from the original cost, Shumba was allowed to get the car at net book value of zero dollars and without consulting the board.

The motor vehicle is valued 11 000 US Dollars.

Still at the courts, the trial of former Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Prisca Mupfumira, who is facing criminal abuse of office charges is set to get underway on the 18th of next month.