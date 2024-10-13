ZANU PF’s Dexter Nduna Remanded in Custody Over Fraud Charges

Spread the love

CHEGUTU – ZANU PF’s head of mobilisation, Dexter Nduna, was remanded in custody yesterday on charges of fraudulently collecting vehicle parking fees from motorists in Chegutu.

Nduna appeared before the Chegutu Magistrates Court, represented by Unite Saizi of Saizi Law Chambers, with the case adjourned to Tuesday for a bail ruling. The former Chegutu West legislator faces allegations of misrepresentation and fraud.

Prosecutor Tafadzwa Vhore outlined that Nduna allegedly deceived motorists into believing that a company affiliated with him, Team Chapter, had taken over the responsibility of collecting vehicle parking fees. Vhore stated, “The accused person made a representation to cause… to act upon the misrepresentation to his prejudice by making false demands on behalf of Chegutu municipality, claiming that he wanted cash for parking.”

According to reports, Nduna’s company, Team Chapter, has been attempting to take over parking management from local authorities in various areas across Zimbabwe. He is also accused of misleading unemployed youths into paying various sums of money for training and recruitment as vehicle parking marshals.

Last week, Nduna issued a public apology after being reprimanded by both ZANU PF officials and the police for his actions. He also extended his apologies to President Emmerson Mnangagwa following a controversial appearance at a University of Zimbabwe graduation ceremony, where he posed among law graduates despite not having earned a law degree.