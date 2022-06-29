ZANU PF youth chairman abducted

ZANU PF youth chairman for Bumba District in Chimanimani, Nicholas Madzianike was allegedly kidnapped on June 19 and his whereabouts are unknown up to this date

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations are in progress.

“We are investigating the case in which Nicholas Madzianike allegedly disappeared from Bumba Business Centre on June 19. Police are on the ground gathering facts on what happened on that fateful day. We will give a detailed statement when we gather all the facts,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi in a telephone interview this afternoon.

So far, three suspects, Chengetanai Musudu, Hakata Musudu and Aaron Chizemo who are believed to be Citizens Coalition for Change members are assisting police with investigations.

One of the suspects is alleged to have been found in possession of Madzianike’s Itel A52 cellphone. – Manica Post

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

