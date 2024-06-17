Zanu-PF Political Commissar Calls for Arrest of Party-Affiliated Businesspeople Rejecting New Currency

Spread the love

HARARE — Zanu-PF political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha has urged the arrest of businesspeople within the party who refuse to accept the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), the newly introduced currency designed to stabilize the nation’s economy.

Machacha emphasized the necessity for Zanu-PF members to set an example by supporting government policies, particularly the adoption of ZiG.

Speaking on the matter, Machacha pointed out reports of a supermarket owned by a senior Zanu-PF official in Bulawayo that has refused to accept ZiG for certain products. The ZiG was introduced in April to replace the previous struggling local currency, and its acceptance is seen as crucial for economic recovery.

Machacha underscored the importance of discipline and ethical conduct among party members. He asserted that those who reject the ZiG should face consequences to uphold the party’s principles and support national policies.

“We must lead by example and support the government’s initiatives, including the adoption of ZiG,” Machacha stated. “Any party member who undermines these efforts should be dealt with accordingly.”

Machacha concluded by stating that actions against accepting the ZiG undermine the efforts of the party and its leadership to foster economic stability. He called for unity and adherence to government initiatives to maintain the integrity of Zanu-PF’s mission and objectives.

The introduction of the ZiG is part of a broader strategy to stabilize Zimbabwe’s economy, and the party’s leadership is pushing for full compliance among its members to ensure the success of this initiative.

Source: NewsDay

