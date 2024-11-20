Zanu PF Land Baron Arrested for Illegally Developing and Selling Stands on Harare Council Land

Spread the love

HARARE – A 41-year-old Zanu PF provincial executive member and a prominent ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa Voyage Dhambuza was arrested and brought to court yesterday for his involvement in the illegal development and sale of 49 residential stands on land belonging to the Harare City Council.

Dhambuza, who is also the chairman of the New Dawn Housing Pay Scheme, a trust he established in 2016 with 49 members, is accused of unlawfully occupying a 7.4-hectare piece of land in Crowborough, Harare, known as stand number 4273.

In 2022, Dhambuza allegedly took control of the land, which is under the ownership of the Harare City Council, and proceeded to open roads and subdivide the area into 49 residential stands of 300 square meters each.

He then allocated these stands to individuals seeking homes, without obtaining the necessary approval from the council.

Despite receiving several warnings from the council to halt his activities, Dhambuza continued his operations, allowing two houses to be built on the land. The Harare City Council was left with no choice but to report the matter to the police.

Dhambuza’s actions have raised concerns about illegal land dealings and the exploitation of desperate citizens in need of housing. The case is set to continue as the authorities investigate the full extent of the illegal land transactions.

