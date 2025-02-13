Zanu PF Accuses Biti of Lobbying Trump on Zimbabwe Land Reforms’ Title Deeds

Spread the love

HARARE – Zanu PF spokesman Chris Mutsvangwa has accused former Zimbabwean finance minister Tendai Biti of engaging in what he describes as a “clandestine campaign” to influence international opinion on Zimbabwe’s land reform program.

Mutsvangwa claims that Biti has been holding meetings with American diplomats in South Africa, allegedly to “whip up emotions about title deeds and the land issue in Zimbabwe” in an effort to draw the attention of US President Donald Trump.

According to Mutsvangwa, Biti’s actions are part of a broader strategy to reignite international scrutiny on Zimbabwe’s controversial land reform program, which began in the early 2000s and saw the redistribution of land from white farmers to black Zimbabweans. The program, while aimed at addressing historical imbalances, has been criticized for its implementation, which led to economic instability and a decline in agricultural productivity.

Mutsvangwa alleged that Biti, a prominent opposition figure and member of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), is seeking to leverage the land issue to garner support from the US government. “Biti is trying to internationalize Zimbabwe’s internal matters by misleading foreign diplomats,” Mutsvangwa stated during a press briefing in Harare.

“His aim is to create a false narrative that will pressure the current government and undermine our sovereignty.”

The Zanu PF spokesman further claimed that Biti’s efforts are timed to coincide with the upcoming US elections, suggesting that the former finance minister is attempting to sway President Trump’s administration to take a harder stance on Zimbabwe.

“Biti is exploiting the land issue to appeal to Trump’s base, hoping to provoke a reaction that could lead to renewed sanctions or other punitive measures against Zimbabwe,” Mutsvangwa added.

Biti, however, has denied the allegations, dismissing them as “baseless and politically motivated.” In a statement, he said, “These accusations are a desperate attempt by Zanu PF to divert attention from their failures in governance and the economic crisis facing the country. I have always advocated for a fair and just resolution to the land issue, one that benefits all Zimbabweans.”

Political analysts in Zimbabwe have weighed in on the controversy, with some suggesting that Mutsvangwa’s claims could be part of a broader strategy by Zanu PF to discredit the opposition ahead of potential elections.

“This is a classic tactic to paint the opposition as puppets of foreign powers,” said Harare-based political analyst Rashweat Mukundu. “It serves to rally nationalist sentiment and distract from domestic challenges.”

The land reform program remains a deeply polarizing issue in Zimbabwe, with ongoing debates about its impact on the economy and the need for compensation for displaced farmers. The government has recently taken steps to address some of these concerns, including issuing 99-year leases to new farmers and engaging in dialogue with former landowners.

As the allegations and counter-allegations continue, the situation highlights the enduring tensions surrounding Zimbabwe’s land reform program and its implications for both domestic politics and international relations. Whether Biti’s alleged meetings will have any tangible impact on US policy toward Zimbabwe remains to be seen, but the controversy underscores the high stakes involved in the ongoing debate over land and governance in the country.

For now, the spotlight remains firmly on Zimbabwe as it navigates these complex and contentious issues on both the national and international stage.

