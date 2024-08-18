Zambia police arrest Chinese duo smuggling US$2.3 million gold from Zimbabwe

Spread the love

LUSAKA, Zambia – Zambian police have arrested two Chinese nationals and recovered 29.9kg of gold and US$200,000 in cash which had been smuggled from Zimbabwe.

The gold was hidden in secret compartments on the door panels of a Zimbabwe-registered Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

Zambian police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga named the two Chinese nationals as Zhao Yanjing, a female, and Zhao Changson, a male.

The duo was arrested on August 12 in an intelligence-led operation.

Hamoonga told journalists: “Ms Zhao Yanjing and Mr Zhao Changson, who are believed to have crossed into Zambia from Zimbabwe via the Chirundu border, were intercepted by police on suspicion of carrying precious stones.

“The police, acting on reliable intelligence, initiated an investigation and conducted a thorough search of the vehicle in which the suspects were traveling. During the search, officers discovered a substantial amount of cash and 29.9kg of gold.”

The seized gold has an estimated value of US$2.3 million.

Source: ZimLive

