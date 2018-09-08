ZACC terrorising me, says Biti

HARARE – Former Finance minister Tendai Biti has said the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is being used by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to politically persecute him.

Biti said this following pronouncement by Zacc that the anti-graft body was set to probe, among other cases multi-million dollar investments by the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) which included how the ministry of Finance under Biti gave a directive to Nssa to deposit $30 million into a bank which was on the brink of collapse.

According to the commission chairperson, Goodson Nguni, when Biti was still Finance minister he directed the release of some monies illegally.

“We are looking for Biti but we can’t find him, we would like to ask about the allegations made against him that he ordered the release of some money illegally.

“…Matiza told us that he was directed by Biti to take $30 million into Rennaisance Bank so we want to ask him if it’s true and what made him take this illegal route,” he said.

Asked to respond to the allegations, Biti who was appointed Finance minister in 2009 following the formation of the GNU accused Zacc of being a State-captured institution, aiming at abusing innocent people.

“I will not respond to issues of political persecution, I left the government 10 years ago, I did nothing wrong, and everyone knows that.

“This is political abuse by captured institutions and captured individuals who are abusing legitimate State institutions,” he said.

Biti, who claims to be under political persecution, is currently on trial at the Harare Magistrates’ Court for allegedly breaching the Electoral Act and inciting public violence which ended with the army killing at least six people.

The allegations were followed by his manhandling at the Chirundu Border Post while he was trying to seek political asylum in neighbouring Zambia.

Critics of Mnangagwa’s government concur with Biti citing that he is a victim of the government’s clampdown on opposition officials who dismissed his disputed July 30 poll victory which they say was achieved through ballot manipulation.