ZACC Seizes Luxury Vehicles from Wives of Jailed Harare Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango

Spread the love

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has seized luxury vehicles belonging to the wives of Harare town clerk Hosiah Chisango, who is currently in remand prison.

The anti-corruption body suspects the vehicles were purchased with funds obtained through corrupt activities linked to Chisango’s dealings at Town House, NewsDay has learned.

Chisango was arrested last month in connection with a US$9.2 million streetlights contract and has been unable to secure bail. He faces charges of criminal abuse of office along with four other city council employees for allegedly awarding the contract to Juluka Endo Joint Venture, a company co-owned by businessman Moses Mpofu, who is also in remand prison.

Zacc officials confirmed the seizure of a Toyota Fortuner from Chisango’s third wife and a Mercedes-Benz from his fourth wife. One of his wives is reportedly heavily pregnant. Additionally, Zacc is targeting a mansion in the upscale Mt Pleasant suburb, which is currently under construction and is believed to be for one of Chisango’s wives.

“It’s true, we have taken a Toyota Fortuner vehicle from Chisango’s third wife and a Mercedes-Benz from his fourth wife. We are also focusing on a mansion in Mt Pleasant that we believe was financed through corrupt activities linked to the Harare City Council,” a Zacc source revealed.

The mansion, described as one of the best in Mt Pleasant, is suspected to have been built using illicit funds.

When asked about the developments, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume declined to comment, stating, “Yes, I have heard about that, but I don’t want to comment on such matters. Zacc can provide more details.”

Zacc’s communications manager, Simiso Mlevu, also refrained from discussing the case, saying, “The case is already before the courts, and it is sub judice, so we do not want to comment at this time. The courts will have the final say.”

Chisango is scheduled to return to court on August 22 as investigations continue. Prosecutors allege that he, along with other officials, bypassed standard procedures to award the US$9.2 million streetlights tender to Juluka Endo, despite the company being blacklisted due to a previous failed contract.

Juluka Endo’s sister company, Synlak (Pvt) Ltd, was awarded a tender for a biogas digester in 2019 but failed to deliver, making both companies ineligible under the City of Harare’s standard bidding conditions.

The ongoing case highlights Zacc’s intensified efforts to crack down on corruption within Zimbabwe’s public sector.

Source: News Day

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...