ZACC pursues Magaya after UNISA says his diploma is fake

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has launched a fraud investigation against Walter Magaya after doubt was cast over the authenticity of a diploma he submitted to ZIFA and the Harare High Court.

ZACC has written to ZIFA requesting documents submitted by Magaya when he applied to run for president in last month’s elections for a new ZIFA executive committee.

The anti-graft body has also reached out to the Judicial Service Commission seeking the record of proceedings in Magaya’s High Court application challenging ZIFA’s decision to bar him from the elections on the basis that he did not possess 5 O’ Levels.

ZACC sent out the requests for information on January 31, according to documents seen by ZimLive.

At the centre of the investigation is a marketing diploma purportedly obtained at UNISA, which the university insists it never conferred on Magaya.

Magaya had submitted a copy of the diploma, certified as a true copy of the original by Waterfalls police, to argue that he had a higher qualification than the O’ Level passes required for the ZIFA job.

UNISA said it does not have Walter Magaya “either as a student or a graduate.”

“Any certificate he produces which he claims to be from UNISA is therefore fraudulent,” the university said in a January 29 statement.

Magaya, a self-styled prophet and founder of the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministry, is the owner of Yadah Stars which plays in the Premier Soccer League. – ZimLive

