ZACC Chairperson Updates on Chivhayo Investigation

HARARE — The Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), Michael Reza, provided an extensive update on the ongoing investigation involving businessman Wicknell Chivhayo, along with Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu. The probe focuses on allegations of money laundering and abuse of office.

Reza revealed that the individuals under investigation have yet to present themselves for interviews with ZACC. Emphasizing the urgency and seriousness of the matter, he stated:

“If they delay, we will go and pick them up.”

This underscores ZACC’s determination to pursue the investigation rigorously.

Reza assured the public that there would be no favoritism or protection for those involved. The commission is committed to ensuring accountability, regardless of the individuals’ status or influence.

According to Reza, the information currently available provides a solid basis for ZACC to proceed with the investigation. He noted that the situation is different from when the initial allegations surfaced, suggesting that the commission now has substantial grounds to act.

“ZACC is not toothless,” Reza insisted, countering any notions that the commission might be ineffective or hesitant in tackling high-profile cases.

The investigation into Chivhayo, Chimombe, and Mpofu is part of ZACC’s broader effort to combat corruption and promote transparency in Zimbabwe. The commission’s proactive stance and readiness to take decisive action signal a robust approach to upholding the rule of law.

The public and stakeholders will be closely watching how this investigation unfolds, particularly given the high-profile nature of the individuals involved. ZACC’s commitment to impartiality and thoroughness will be critical in maintaining public trust and confidence in the anti-corruption efforts.

