ZACC Accused of Breach of Justice, Allegedly Shielding Convicted Individuals

HARARE,- The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has come under fire after being reported to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for allegedly shielding convicts from justice. ZACC is accused of protecting Francesco Marconati and his son, Allesandro, both convicted earlier this year for threatening their former business partner, Li Song, with death.

The Marconatis were sentenced to perform 105 hours of community service at Inyathi Police Station and Queens Mine Primary School, respectively. However, allegations have surfaced that Allesandro did not perform any community service, and Francesco did not complete his court-mandated hours.

A letter directed to the Chief Director of the CID by Song claims that Willem Adamu, a ZACC investigation officer, was bribed to allow the Marconatis to flout the court order. Song also alleged that a warrant of arrest issued against the two was thwarted by their lawyer, who assured them of protection from “friends” within ZACC.

Song further claims that magistrates involved in issuing the warrant of arrest are now being threatened, highlighting a blatant disregard for the law. She stated that Francesco Marconati has already been found in default of a court order, but the State is appealing this ruling. Despite the appeal, Francesco has not performed his community service.

“The interrogation, intimidation, and subsequent harassment by ZACC Investigation Officer Mr. W Adamu of magistrates and JSC officials regarding the warrant of arrest, and his push to record a magistrate’s statement on the case, amounts to a serious breach of the law and the defiance of a court order,” Song said.

Song also accused Adamu of interfering with judicial proceedings by intimidating court officials, including the clerk of courts and magistrates, and by recording their statements. Adamu is also alleged to have harassed the public prosecutor on the same case, threatening him with arrest if he did not comply.

Furthermore, Adamu is accused of summoning police investigation officers to ZACC’s Harare office, which Song claims has become Adamu’s “private office” for cases where he has been paid to victimize individuals, including government officials.

The allegations extend to Adamu harassing another magistrate who convicted Francesco Marconati in a separate case. According to Song, the entire judicial management team has been terrorized by Adamu’s actions, with him being stationed at the Harare Magistrate Court since June 26, 2024, to intimidate judicial officers handling any cases involving Francesco Marconati.

Song emphasized that ZACC should not misuse its arresting powers to interfere with judicial proceedings and court rulings. She stressed that any party aggrieved by a court decision has the right to appeal, rather than resorting to intimidation and interference.

Source: NewZim

