ZAAC arrests entire Rusape council

RUSAPE – The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested the entire Rusape council comprising eight councilors plus the acting town secretary, Chipinge Times has been informed.

The eight who are all MDC councillors were arrested on Tuesday night and detained for allegedly violating tender procedure and giving a job to lawyers from Mugiyo and Muchadehama Law Firm.

They are facing criminal of abuse of office charges.

ZACC Spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure confirmed the case.

While the seven councillors were arrested on Tuesday, acting Town Secretary Charles Chindenga and council chairman Lyton Sithole were picked up yesterday (Wednesday) as they were in Victoria Falls attending a workshop when the other suspects were arrested.

The State case is that the councilors connived and passed a resolution that bypassed stipulated Government tender procedures thereby prejudicing the struggling local authority of RTGS$1.3 million.

The arrested councilors are Patrick Chipere, Luckson Zengeni, Triny Chidza ward, Lyton Sithole, Peter Kwesha, Nyamupera, Munyaradzi Chigwede and Ndabaningi Mataga.

“We arrested councillors for corruption. The accused connived to pass a resolution that bypassed the procurement Act.

“They then used the resolution to handpick lawyers Mugiyo and Muchadehama to give legal services at RTGS$1,3 million, ” said Makamure.

The councillors are also being accused of showing favour by handpicking the lawyers.

National Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi also confirmed the arrests to Chipinge Times but referred questions to Makamure. – Masvingo Mirror

