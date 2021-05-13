Woman swallows 1kg cocaine at Harare airport

POLICE intends to further detain a woman who was found with 975 grammes of cocaine in her stomach at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport so that they recover the swallowed drug.

The suspect, Sheila Khumalo, appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi yesterday.

Khumalo flew into the country from Brazil aboard Ethiopian Airways on Monday and was intercepted by a team of detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics Harare, Central Intelligence Organisation operatives and personnel from Zimbabwe Revenue Authority who were acting on a tip-off.

A search of her language led to the discovery of cocaine stashed inside a pair of black socks inside her undergarments weighing 975 grammes worth $7 800 000.

The investigating officer told the court that they had information that Khumalo had ingested 60 sachets with the substance, but had so far has discharged 58 of them.

He argued that Khumalo was a foreign national whose identification particulars were yet to be ascertained.

Khumalo was likely linked to a drug syndicate whose members were still at large, he added. She is expected back in court tomorrow.