Woman sues brother-in-law over witchcraft allegations

A Harare woman, Precious Kadzotsa, recently sought a protection order against her brother-in-law, Gibson Mangwende, at the Civil Court accusing him of making witchcraft allegations against her and violent behaviour.

Kadzotsa claimed that Mangwende frequently calls her a witch, alleging she is responsible for the deaths of family members.

“Each time he calls me a witch who is responsible for killing the family relatives.”

She further alleged that he spreads rumours in their community, claiming she casts spells that cause the family’s suffering, allegations that Kadzotsa strongly denied.

“I am not a witch; he wants me to leave the house, but only my husband has the right to chase me away.” Kadzotsa recounted incidents where Mangwende, often under the influence of alcohol, would physically assault her and throw her belongings outside. She expressed fear for her safety, particularly stating:

“I do not want him to come into my room violating my rights; I am not his wife.”

She also revealed that Mangwende has threatened to kill her if she does not leave the house, leading her to feel her life is in danger.

In response, Mangwende denied the allegations, claiming that Kadzotsa is the one creating discord within the household. He accused her of insulting his family and embarrassing him publicly.

After hearing both sides, the presiding magistrate granted a protection order in favour of Kadzotsa to safeguard her from further abuse.

