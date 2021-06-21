Woman robbed foreign currency at gunpoint

A Plumtree woman was robbed of ZAR22 500 at gunpoint on Friday at her homestead in Ndolwane.

Sethi Ndlovu lost a large amount of money to robbers around 1am when the robbers pounced at her homestead and demanded money.

Sources close to investigations told Bulawayo24.com that the robbers were in possession of a pistol and hammers when they reportedly threatened to kill the complainant.

“At around 0100 hours, suspects entered the complainant’s homestead and opened her bedroom door. One of the accused lighted the complainant on the face with a torch. They were wearing face masks while holding hammers and a pistol”, said the source.

The source further alleged that the robbers took away ZAR2500 under the mattress and demanded more money while hitting Ndlovu with the hammer.

“The accused then demanded fuel from the complainant and she told them she does not have the fuel,then accused hit her once on her right foot and on the right arm with a hammer. They then searched the house and found ZAR20000 and USD$1100 and fled away using an unidentified car which the complainant heard idling outside”, the source added.

Ndlovu reported the matter to police before going to a local clinic where she was treated and discharged.

No arrests has since being made and efforts to get a comment from Inspector Loveness Mangena, Matabeleland South police spokesperson were futile.

Cases of armed robbery are on the rise especially in Matabeleland and recently police warned people to avoid keeping large sums of money at home.