Woman left paralysed after being catapulted from bed during sex loses damages bid

London – A woman left paralysed after being “catapulted” from her new bed during sex has lost her seven-figure claim for damages against the bed supplier.

Claire Busby, 46, was injured when she fell from the super king-size double divan as she changed position.

Miss Busby, of Maidenhead, Berkshire, claimed the bed was “defective” and took legal action against the Berkshire Bed Company.

But, rejecting her case at the High Court on Friday, Judge Barry Cotter found the bed was “not defective” and her fall was a “tragic accident”.

The court had heard that Miss Busby was injured in August 2013 while having sex with John Marshall, 55.

She told the court she was kneeling in the middle of the bed performing a sex act when she decided to move position and “swung her legs” from underneath her, before lying back on the bed with her head towards the bottom end. At that point, she claimed the bed gave way and she toppled off the end, landing on her head.

Berkshire Bed Company said: “We are delighted the court has ruled in our favour. We wish Miss Busby and her family well for the future.”

Daily Mail