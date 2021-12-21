Woman forced to drink spiked alcohol

BULAWAYO – Police in Bulawayo have launched a manhunt for seven men who allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman after they spiked her drink.

The woman fell unconscious while they were raping her and woke up naked with blood stains on her thighs. Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident. He warned community members against boarding pirate taxis saying they would be dicing with their lives.

“Pirate taxis are usually used by criminals and as such people would be putting their lives at risk. They should use public transport which bears Zupco logo,” he said.

The 20-year-old woman boarded a Honda Fit car that had seven male occupants heading to Emhlangeni suburb.

When they reached a garage, which is near her suburb, the unsuspecting 20-year-old told the driver that she had reached her destination. One of the men grabbed her and shut her mouth while warning her not to scream.

She was then forced to drink spiked alcohol. After that they took her to a house in North End suburb where they gang raped her.

She reported the matter at Queens Park police station.

She was referred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for medical examination.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

