Wife bashed over ‘too little’ beer money

EXCESSIVE love of beer landed a Dangamvura man in court after assaulting his wife for giving him insufficient money to buy the wise waters.

The altercation ended with 32-year-old Gift Tinashe Muzokomba assaulting his wife, Ellenia Shoko (36) with a wooden hoe handle and a hosepipe.

Muzokomba was recently convicted of physical abuse charges as defined in Section 3 (1) (a) as read with Section 4 of the Domestic Violence Act, Chapter 5:16.

Mutare magistrate, Ms Audrey Muzhingi presided over the matter, while Mr Chris Munyuku represented the State.

Muzokomba was fined $6 500.

In sentencing him, Ms Muzhingi said Muzokomba acted unlawfully, therefore he had to be punished with a hefty fine that will deter him from committing similar offences in future.

On January 16, Muzokomba returned from a beer binge in the early hours of the day and accused Shoko of giving him little money to buy beer the previous day. Shoko had given him $1 000.

An argument arose with Muzokomba demanding more money for another beer outing. This was despite Shoko’s plea that the only money in the house was left for groceries.

Muzokomba grabbed a hosepipe and assaulted Shoko several times all over the body. While she was writhing in pain on the ground, Muzokomba took a wooden hoe handle and further assaulted her.

He left her lying on the floor and in pain.

Neighbours came to her rescue and took her to the police station to make a report, leading to Muzokomba’s arrest. – Manica Post