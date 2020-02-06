Whatsapp message lands woman in court

A Whatsapp mobile message has landed a woman in court after she threatened a woman she suspected to be her husband lover using the platform.

The woman has since been fined $400 over the offensive post.

Yolanda Sibanda (23) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela.

She was convicted and ordered to pay $400 fine or spend 15 days in jail.

On January 5, Sibanda uploaded a picture of Daphine Moyo (28) from Barbourfields on her WhatsApp status.

After uploading Moyo’s picture, she wrote threatening words about Moyo.

This resulted to Moyo suffering emotional and psychological prejudice.

A report was made to the police, which led to Sibanda’s arrest.