Warrant Of Arrest Issued For Ginimbi

HARARE – Flamboyant businessman Genius Kadungure, popularly known as Ginimbi, has a warrant of arrest issued against him by the Harare Magistrates’ Court.

The warrant was issued after Kadungure failed to attend a trial, where he is facing charges of fraud together with controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Kadungure’s lawyer Jonathan Samukange told the court.

“My client is currently out of the country and failed to make it back in Zimbabwe on time. Maybe an administrative warrant of arrest can be issued pending his appearance in court.”

The trial was postponed to the 9th of October.

The two businessmen are alleged to have misrepresented themselves as procurement officers for Marange Diamonds. They swindled two complainants after claiming that Marange Diamonds wanted to buy mining pumps.

They then convinced the complainants that they could make a healthy profit by purchasing the mining pumps at Transco Civil Engineering, in South Africa at low prices.

However, Transco Civil Engineering had in fact been created by the accused and when the complainants deposited money into the company’s accounts they did not receive the pumps.

More: Daily News