Warrant of arrest for former Zanu PF youth league leader Matutu after he misses trial

HARARE – A warrant of arrest has been issued against former Zanu PF youth leader Lewis Matutu after be failed to show up in court for his fraud trial.

Matutu is accused of US$150,000 fraud after he allegedly stole company shares from a company called Shisib Investments.

Matutu is jointly charged with Blessing Kusangaya, Tafadzwa Kusangaya, Muzimba Muhamba and Chisakwa Muhamba.

The state alleges that the five prepared annual returns dated April 30, 2018, and forged signatures to change the shareholding structure, which made them majority shareholders in the company.

As a result, the complainant Joseph Sibanda was prejudiced of US$150,000 and nothing was recovered.

The National Prosecuting Authority charges that sometime in 2018, Matutu and his accomplices and others still at large hatched a plan to steal shares from the mining company.

They allegedly prepared annual returns dated April 30, 2018, which were backdated from year 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018 and forged signatures of both complainant and one Lyton Shumba purporting that they had prepared the returns in which complainant had signed as the director, whilst Shumba had signed as the secretary.

“The returns were filed with the registrar of companies, notifying the registrar of false information that changes had been made in terms of the shareholding structure and directorship of Shusib Investments, that is to say accused persons had allotted themselves shares of the company, and were now the majority shareholders,” say prosecutors.

“Offence came to light on September 30, 2024, when complainant was informed by the department of Parks and Wildlife that they had been instructed by accused persons to suspend all mining operations, as they had agreed as shareholders to sell the mining claim, hence the department of Parks and Wildlife was requesting for a meeting with a Shusib Investments representative.

“Also, using the illegally acquired shares accused attended an Annual General Meeting (AGM) on November 19, 2024, and removed complainant from directorship of his company, and also resolved to change the company address.

“As a result of accused’s actions, complainant suffered an actual prejudice of US$150,000 and nothing was recovered.” – ZimLive