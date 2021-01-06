Villagers steal 17 donkeys

THE long arm of the law finally caught up with six Buhera villagers who early this year went on a rustling spree stealing 17 donkeys and two beasts from the area.

The 17 donkeys are valued at US$2 250, while two beasts are valued at US$200.

The six suspects, Austin Nyepai (25), Blessed Dzingirai (22), Brian Chihwa (18), Masimba Chihwa (22), Simbarashe Mukorera (31) and Aaron Mukorera (32) have since appeared in court facing stock theft charges.

The six who are represented by Mr Tendai Bvuma of Bvuma and Associates pleaded not guilty when they appeared before Rusape magistrate, Mr Gift Manyika last week and were remanded in custody to December 28 for trial.

State prosecutor, Mr Marlon Makamba, said the six and three other suspects who are still at large stole the donkeys and beasts from eight villagers and went on to sell them to some unsuspecting villagers in Chief Nyashanu’s area.

“The accused persons connived and hatched a plan to steal donkeys from the complainants and sell them to different people. They would share the proceeds. During the night of May 5, the accused persons stole five donkeys from Tererai Matasva and drove them to Nerutanga Village where they sold them to unsuspecting villagers. On May 15, the accused persons stole a donkey from Robert Zhanje and sold it.

“On an unknown date, but in May, the accused persons stole three donkeys from John Hanyire and sold them to unsuspecting villagers. On July 8, they stole three donkeys from Patience Chihwa and sold them. Police recovered the donkeys from the buyers who told them that they had bought the donkeys from the accused persons,” said Mr Makamba.

He further told the court that the suspects using the same modus operandi went on to steal four donkeys from three villagers.

Police investigations led to the recovery of all the donkeys from the buyers.

On the two beasts, Mr Makamba said the suspects stole them at Buhera Veterinary Office where they were being treated for January Disease.

“In July, the accused persons went to Buhera Veterinary Office and drove out two heifers. They took them to one of the accused person’s house for safe keeping while looking for buyers. In order to conceal evidence, the accused persons used a hacksaw to remove the horns of the two heifers. They sold one of the heifers and shared the proceeds.

“Police acting on tip-off arrested the accused persons and recovered one heifer,” said Mr Makamba. – Manica Post