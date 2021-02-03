Video: ‘Rejected’ Mom Bashes Baby, Threatens To Kill Her

AN unidentified Zimbabwean woman has appeared in a social media video bashing and threatening to kill her baby over alleged rejection by her husband and in-laws.

The woman, speaking in Shona, is seen assaulting the yelling infant she calls Natasha, with a waist belt.

Speaking in between the lashes she gives to the child, the woman claims she was hurt by her husband’s relatives who were not being supportive in her own life and that of Natasha.

The woman, who says she is a hairdresser, claims no one is being supportive even during her current sickness.

She vows to continue venting her anger on the child.

“I will continue abusing you. I have no idea what will become of the assaults, but I shall continue,” she says while occasionally poking the innocent infant on the face.

https://www.facebook.com/newzimbabwecom/videos/114360600535878/

Meanwhile, police have indicated they were keen to arrest the woman and have appealed for information that could lead to the identification and arrest of the abuser.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which can lead to the location and identification of this woman who is seen in this attached video assaulting her child apparently as a revenge act for a marital dispute with the father of the child.

“The woman is even claiming that she will die together with the child,” wrote the police on twitter.