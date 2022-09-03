‘Vehicles in road license arears will not pass through tollgates’ – ZINARA

HARARE – The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) is owed millions of dollars by over 100 000 motorists who are in road license arrears, Zinara Public Relations and Marketing Manager Tendai Mugabe has said.

Mugabe said this during an exclusive interview with The Mirror at the Zimbabwe Agriculture Show (ZAS) in Harare today.

However, Zinara is conducting a promotion at the Agricultural Show and all its stations countrywide where motorists in default are allowed to pay the arrears without paying penalties.

The promotions started on Monday and they are ending tomorrow, Saturday 3 September, 2022.

Mugabe warned motorists that all vehicles with arrears will not be allowed to pass through tollgates after the expiry of the promotion.

He urged motorists to take advantage of the promotion to regularise their vehicle licenses. He said the arrears are for several terms for some of the cars.

“We have suspended penalties. We started the promotion on Monday and it’s ending tomorrow. We urge motorists to take advantage of this promotion. Motorists can pay at any ZINARA office or agent, nationwide for the duration of the show,” he said.

He also announced an incentive for vehicle owners who pay licenses for two or more terms in advance. These will get a free pass for three tollgates and the pass is valid for seven days.

