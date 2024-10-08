US$4m Ecobank heist: Police question insiders

Spread the love

ARMED robbers who seized US$4 million from an Ecobank branch in Bulawayo last Thursday had inside information and police are leaving no stone unturned to locate the culprits.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has since deployed teams to Bulawayo to assist in the investigations and the EcoBank branch has temporarily closed.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi told The Herald yesterday that police suspected that the robbery involved insiders.

Police are carrying out thorough investigations which would see the perpetrators being brought to book and the nation would be kept abreast of developments.

“We stand by our position. Someone leaked information about the movement of money, and we are questioning all possible suspects. The investigations are ongoing and we have dispatched teams to Bulawayo, we want to assure the nation that we will get to the bottom of this, we are leaving no stone unturned.

“I would like to also dismiss false social media reports that have been circulating about the case. We will advise the nation on the issue whenever necessary,” he said.

In a statement last Friday, EcoBank announced that they had temporarily closed the branch following the robbery to ensure due processes are carried out unhindered.

“We regret to inform you that our Parkade Branch will be temporarily closed on Friday, October 4, 2024, following the armed robbery incident that occurred on October 3, 2024. The safety and security of our customers and staff remain our utmost priority.

“During this closure, we encourage you to use our digital channels for all banking transactions. Please note that our online and mobile banking services are available for your convenience.

“For any in-branch services, please visit our Bradfield Branch located at Zonkizizwe Shopping Centre where our team will be ready to assist you,” reads the notice.

The robbery occurred at the corner of Queen Lozikeyi Street (formerly Fife Street) and Simon Muzenda Avenue (formerly 9th Avenue) in Bulawayo’s city centre shortly after 3 pm.

The usually bustling street was thrown into chaos when a white Ford Ranger pulled up near the branch, and a gang of six jumped out armed with pistols and a rifle, next to where two Safeguard security vehicles had been parked with guards loading cash boxes into one of them.

The security guards and some passersby lay flat on the ground when they heard the gunshot.

Some of the suspects started loading the loot into their vehicles. Motorists and pedestrians could only watch in shock as the robbery unfolded.

In a statement, Safeguard’s chief executive Mr Andrew Mallon alleged that the security company had not been made aware that they were moving such a large sum.

“You may have seen reports of a serious cash heist in Bulawayo outside Ecobank yesterday. It vividly highlights the very serious risks associated with cash holding and cash movement, risks of which we publish frequently.

“We wish to remind all customers of their responsibility to work within their contracted limits for the movement of cash, and to communicate clearly with us if a cash movement is to be out of the ordinary. This allows us to plan and approach the risks appropriately.”

“A US$4 million move obviously poses a significant risk and is well outside of any contracted limits for Safeguard (and almost certainly the security industry Africa-wide),” he said.