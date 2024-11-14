Uncouth son assaults mom

Spread the love

A SAKUBVA woman is accusing her son of persistent disrespect, physical assaults and verbal insults, which started after he married a new wife.

The woman, Nivea Makumbe, and her son, Nisson, appeared before Mutare magistrate, Mr Xavier Chipato, who granted the former a protection order.

“Unfortunately, his behaviour changed dramatically after marrying his new wife. They have stopped attending church, and now consult traditional healers, engaging in wizardry.

“A concerned church member warned me that if he continues down this path, he will face severe consequences.

“When I approached my son, advising him to stop practicing wizardry, he responded rudely and chased me out of his house. Despite my love for him, I can no longer tolerate his behaviour. I fear for my safety, especially when he and his wife offer to cook for me, potentially lacing food with harmful substances,” she said, adding that she will only welcome visits from her innocent grandchildren, who are not aware of their parents’ actions.

“However, I must distance myself from my son, who has chosen the dark path of wizardry.

“His actions have consequences. He is now facing accusations and problems with his neighbours.

“I am not motivated by hatred, but self-preservation and desire to protect myself from harm. I urge my son to reconsider his choices and seek redemption, but until then, I must prioritise my well-being,” she said.

Responding to the allegations, Nisson denied ever delving in wizardry.

Nisson described the accusations from his mom as utterly shocking and deeply hurting.

“I am utterly shocked and deeply hurt that my mother, the person I have always respected and cherished, would believe and spread such harmful and false accusations about me. It is distressing to think that she would give credence to unfounded rumours from her church, rather than trusting her own experience with me.

“Throughout my life, I have consistently treated my mother with love, respect, and care. I have never intentionally harmed or raised a hand against her.

“There was an isolated incident where I unintentionally hurt her, and I immediately apologised and made amends,” he said, admitting that he regrettably, drifted away from attending her church due to the pastor’s teachings, which he deemed unrealistic and unhelpful.

“In seeking spiritual guidance, I have explored alternative paths, discovering traditional healers whose practices and principles resonate with me. It is disheartening that my mother would choose to believe baseless claims over her own relationship with me. I yearn for her understanding and acceptance of my choices, rather than spreading harmful and divisive rumours that threaten to tear us apart.

“I hope that one day, my mother will recognise the hurt caused by her actions and reconcile with me, acknowledging the loving and respectful person I have always been to her,” said Nisson.

Source: Manica Post

