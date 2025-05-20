UK Man Gets Suspended Sentence for Role in $6 Million Gold Toilet Heist

Spread the love

LONDON — A 37-year-old man has been handed a suspended two-year jail sentence for his role in the audacious theft of a fully functional solid-gold toilet, valued at around $6 million (approximately USD), from the historic Blenheim Palace in England.

The stolen 18-carat gold toilet, titled “America” and created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, was on display as a star exhibit at the 18th-century stately home — the birthplace of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill — when it was stolen during a five-minute raid in September 2019.

Frederick Doe, found guilty in March of conspiracy to transfer criminal property, received a 21-month suspended sentence and was ordered to complete 240 hours of unpaid community service.

Judge Ian Pringle described Doe as a “foolish” middleman who played a minor role in the plot.

“You had a limited function, you had no personal gain, you had no wider involvement, and you were involved for a short period,” Pringle told the defendant.

Weighing nearly 98 kilograms, the toilet was made with 20 kilograms of gold and insured for $6 million USD at the time of the theft. It was snatched just hours after a lavish launch party for the exhibition, by a gang of thieves armed with sledgehammers.

Prosecutors believe the artwork was likely broken up or melted down shortly after the theft. The gold has never been recovered.

Jurors were told that James Sheen, 40, who admitted to burglary and money laundering charges, contacted Doe two days after the heist to help sell the stolen gold. In a WhatsApp message, Doe replied, “I do know just the man you need to see.”

Sheen is believed to have taken the gold to Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, where it was sold for £26,000 (approx. $33,000 USD) per kilogram, totalling £520,000 (approx. $660,000 USD).

Two other men were also convicted: Michael Jones, 39, was found guilty of burglary, while Sheen awaits sentencing.

Jones, in a moment of levity during the trial, said he had actually used the toilet at Blenheim Palace the day before the theft, calling the experience “splendid.”

Despite the convictions, the fate of the golden lavatory — both as a piece of art and as a symbol of absurd extravagance — remains uncertain.

Like this: Like Loading...