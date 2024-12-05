UK based Zimbabwean man pleads guilty to woman’s murder

Spread the love

GLOUCESTER, United Kingdom – A man has admitted to the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Gloucester earlier this year.

Tanaka Zivanai, aged 32 and of Dora Walk, Tredworth, pleaded guilty to the murder of Zanele Sibanda and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 27 November by video link from prison.

Police had been called to the junction of Paul Street and Tarrington Road in Tredworth at around 1.45am on Tuesday 27 August with a report that a man had attacked a woman.

Zivanai had stabbed Zanele multiple times, and despite the best efforts of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was arrested and charged the following day with her murder following an investigation by the Major Crime Investigation Team.

Zivanai has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 14 January 2025. – gloucestershirepoliceuk

