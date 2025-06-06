Two Zimbabwean Care Workers Stabbed in Brutal Attack in UK: One Dead, One Critical

Spread the love

BIRMINGHAM – A violent assault on two Zimbabwean care home workers has left one woman dead and another critically injured, sparking widespread outrage and calls for justice in Birmingham’s care sector.

The victims, identified as Charity Kaseke (24) and her colleague Lucia Kwenya, were attacked late Tuesday evening while walking home from work. According to West Midlands Police, the women were ambushed by two unidentified individuals who demanded their possessions before launching a vicious knife attack.

Charity Kaseke was found unconscious on a footpath by a passerby and remains in intensive care with life-threatening injuries. Tragically, the body of Lucia Kwenya was discovered the following morning in a nearby river, with police confirming she may have been thrown into the water during or after the attack.

The incident has rocked the local community and the elder care facility where both women were employed. Colleagues described them as committed, compassionate, and central to the lives of the residents they cared for. “They were the heart of this place,” said one co-worker. “This wasn’t just a robbery—it was an attack on two women who gave everything to care for others.”

Police have launched a major investigation and are appealing to members of the public for any information. Officers are particularly interested in dashcam or CCTV footage from the area near Small Heath between 9 PM and midnight on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made, and the assailants remain at large.

“This was a horrifying and senseless act of violence,” said Detective Inspector Rob Hudson. “We are doing everything we can to find those responsible and bring them to justice. We urge anyone who saw anything suspicious or has relevant footage to contact us immediately.”

Community leaders and Zimbabwean diaspora groups in the UK have expressed shock and are demanding swift action and better protection for frontline health and care workers, many of whom are migrants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.