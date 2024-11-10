Two Women Arrested For Fake UK Employment Promises

Spread the love

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe — With Zimbabwe’s high unemployment rate creating desperation among jobseekers, scammers are taking advantage by offering fraudulent overseas employment schemes.

In the latest case, two women from Bulawayo have been arrested for allegedly swindling eight individuals of a combined US$47,811 under the pretence of securing jobs in the United Kingdom.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) identified the suspects as Nokuthula Sibanda, 63, and Nothando Ndlovu, 48. Operating for nearly two years, they reportedly posed as legitimate job placement agents, luring victims with promises of lucrative employment abroad.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Nokuthula Sibanda and Nothando Ndlovu in connection with eight cases of fraud that occurred between December 2022 and November 2024 in Bulawayo. The suspects misrepresented themselves as job placement agencies for the United Kingdom, defrauding complainants of a total of US$47,811,” stated ZRP national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

The fraudsters allegedly charged “facilitation fees” from jobseekers, who, hoping to improve their financial prospects, paid substantial amounts to secure positions in the UK. However, the promised placements never materialized, leaving the victims in financial distress.

The scheme unraveled after frustrated victims reported their losses to the authorities, sparking an investigation that led to the suspects’ arrests. Sibanda and Ndlovu are now facing fraud charges.

In response to the scam, the ZRP issued a public warning, urging Zimbabweans to exercise caution when dealing with individuals or agencies promising overseas employment. “The ZRP urges the public to be vigilant and to verify the legitimacy of any job placement offers, particularly those that require upfront payments,” Commissioner Nyathi advised.

This case underscores the growing trend of fraud schemes targeting vulnerable citizens eager to escape economic hardship. The ZRP has vowed to intensify efforts to dismantle such operations, protecting jobseekers from falling prey to false promises of employment abroad.

