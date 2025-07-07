Two US$4m Ecobank heist suspects arrested in SA

Spread the love

POLICE have arrested two suspected robbers linked to the daylight robbery of US$4 million at Ecobank in Bulawayo on October 3, 2024.

Seven armed robbers pounced on a Safeguard Security vehicle delivering money to the Ecobank branch at the National Railways Building in the Bulawayo central business district.

The daring robbery, which occurred at corner Fife Street and 9th Avenue in daylight, was executed in a very slow manner just a few kilometres from the Bulawayo Central Police Station, while people watched.

In a statement yesterday, Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of two suspects in connection with the robbery.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Abraham Temayi Vumbunu and Elijah Temayi Vumbunu in connection with the US$4 million Bulawayo Ecobank heist which occurred on October 3, 2024,” Nyathi said.

“The suspects were arrested on July 5, 2025, in the Republic of South Africa. The due process of the law is now taking effect for the suspects’ extradition to Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwe Republic Police is still pursuing the arrest of the other suspects who are linked to this case.”

Meanwhile, Nyathi has reiterated that comprehensive efforts to arrest all criminals who commit crimes in Zimbabwe and escape to neighbouring countries will be religiously made to ensure the law takes its course without fear or favour.

“We also urge the media to be cautious and patient in reporting events relating to the Ecobank robbery as leads on the suspects and their activities unfold,” he said.

He said more details in relation to the robbery case would be released in due course.

The new developments come at a time when two other people suspected to be linked to the robbery appeared in court in Bulawayo.

One of the suspects, Sibonginkosi Sibanda (49), a security guard employed by Safeguard Security, was arrested last week and charged with money laundering, not armed robbery as originally alleged.

The other suspect, Thokozani Zulu, was released without being charged after prosecutors failed to link him to the robbery.

Sibanda appeared in court on Friday last week, but his case took a major twist after prosecutors withdrew the robbery charge, citing lack of evidence.

They then filed a new charge of money laundering, alleging that the guard was living a life far beyond his income.

Appearing before Magistrate Matthew Mutiro, Sibanda denied the money laundering allegations and was remanded in custody to today for bail ruling.